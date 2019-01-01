It’s a boy! LHSC welcomes its first baby of 2019

London’s first baby of 2019 has arrived.

Randall Alexander Stevens Grainger was born at 3:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day and was welcomed to the world by his mom, dad and two older brothers.

Randall made an earlier-than-expected appearance and is currently being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Children’s Hospital of the London Health Sciences Centre.

To welcome the first baby of the new year, owners of Shoppers Drug Mart stores in London and the surrounding area donated a gift basket to baby Randall and his family.

Randall also got a teddy bear from the Children’s Health Foundation as well as a handcrafted baby blanket for the first baby of the new year from the London Health Sciences Foundation.