Crime

Police investigate north Edmonton shooting

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 11:00 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Police are investigating after they said a person was injured in a shooting in north Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of 79 Street and 118 Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Police said the victim was a male and that his injuries were non-life-threatening. They did not say how old he is.

Police did not say whether the shooting unfolded in a building or on the street. They also did not say if any arrests have been made.

