Canada

Calgary 2020 New Year’s baby at Peter Lougheed Centre

By Matthew Conrod Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 6:47 pm
Maya was born at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, becoming Calgary's New Year's baby for 2020. .
Maya was born at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, becoming Calgary's New Year's baby for 2020. . Alberta Health Services, Courtesy

Calgary welcomed its first New Year’s baby born in the early hours Wednesday morning.

Alberta Health Services announced that baby girl Maya, weighing six pounds and 11 ounces, was born just after midnight at 12:20 a.m. at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

Maya’s mother Ania, whose due date wasn’t for another week, said she did not expect to have Calgary’s first new born of the year, and she did not expect her 21-month-old son, Yakub, to take on the roll of being a big brother so quickly.

“When he saw her for the first time he was very excited,” Ania said. “He wanted to share his plane with her, and he never shares his favourite toys with anybody, and he wanted to give it to her.”

Ania said she settled on the name Maya as it means princess in Polish.

