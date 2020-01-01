Calgary 2020 New Year’s baby at Peter Lougheed Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary welcomed its first New Year’s baby born in the early hours Wednesday morning.

Alberta Health Services announced that baby girl Maya, weighing six pounds and 11 ounces, was born just after midnight at 12:20 a.m. at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s 2020 New Year’s baby born at Grey Nuns Community Hospital

Maya’s mother Ania, whose due date wasn’t for another week, said she did not expect to have Calgary’s first new born of the year, and she did not expect her 21-month-old son, Yakub, to take on the roll of being a big brother so quickly.

“When he saw her for the first time he was very excited,” Ania said. “He wanted to share his plane with her, and he never shares his favourite toys with anybody, and he wanted to give it to her.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatoon couple welcomes first baby of 2020

Ania said she settled on the name Maya as it means princess in Polish.