B.C.’s first baby of 2020 is a girl.

Clarita was born at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. She weighed 4 lbs, 10 oz.

Welcome little Clarita! #BC’s first baby of 2020! #RoyalColumbianHospital. Born at 12:01AM on January 1, 2020. Mom and baby are doing well. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/QEQf9qMGA6 — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) January 1, 2020

Fraser Health says mom and baby are doing well.

Last year’s New Year’s baby was also born at Royal Columbian Hospital.

