bc baby names

Olivia, Oliver top British Columbia’s most popular baby names for 2019

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 2:31 pm
Here are the most popular baby names of 2019
WATCH: Having trouble figuring out the perfect name for your child? Here are 2019's top five most popular names for boys and girls.

Olivia and Oliver are on pace to be the most popular baby names in British Columbia in 2019, according to B.C.’s Vital Statistics Agency.

Olivia is followed by Oliver, Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to the agency’s preliminary numbers from Jan. 1 to Dec. 18, 2019.

READ MORE: Sophia and Liam were the most popular baby names in 2019

Liam was B.C.’s top boy’s name in 2018, followed by Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo.

Olivia was the top girl’s name of the 2010s, earning top spot in seven of the last 10 years.

Emma was the only other girl’s name to earn top spot during the 2010s.

