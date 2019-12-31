Olivia, Oliver top British Columbia’s most popular baby names for 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Olivia and Oliver are on pace to be the most popular baby names in British Columbia in 2019, according to B.C.’s Vital Statistics Agency.

Olivia is followed by Oliver, Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to the agency’s preliminary numbers from Jan. 1 to Dec. 18, 2019.

Liam was B.C.’s top boy’s name in 2018, followed by Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo.

Olivia was the top girl’s name of the 2010s, earning top spot in seven of the last 10 years.

Emma was the only other girl’s name to earn top spot during the 2010s.

