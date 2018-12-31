Liam, Olivia top most popular baby names in B.C. for 2018

With 2018 almost at an end, we are taking a look at the most popular baby names in B.C. this year.

Currently, Liam is leading for the most popular boy’s name and Olivia is leading for the most popular girl’s name.

B.C.’s Vital Statistics Agency has been keeping track of the province’s baby names and has released these preliminary statistics from Jan. 1 to Dec. 18, 2018.

The name Liam is in the lead overall for the most popular name for babies born in B.C. this year.

It is followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas and Oliver.

In 2017, Olivia was the top name overall.

The Vital Statistics Agency says that for the past seven years, Olivia has been the favourite name for girls born in the province.

So far in 2018, that name leads the list for girls, followed by Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hannah.

Isla is new to the list this year.

After Liam, the top choices for boys born in B.C. this year are Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo.

Leo is new to the list for 2018.

Benjamin was the No. 1 boy’s name in 2017, followed by Liam, Logan, Lucas, a tie for fifth between Ethan and James, then Oliver, Noah, William and Owen.

Olivia was the No. 1 girl’s name in 2017, followed by Emma, Sophia, a tie between Ava and Charlotte, then Emily, Chloe, Hannah, Amelia and Abigail.

The Vital Statistics Agency only tracks names whose frequency occurs five or more times.

Up until Dec. 18, 2018, there have been 40,565 babies born in B.C. — 19,821 girls and 20,744 boys. In 2017, there were 44,694 babies born in B.C. — 21,727 girls and 22,967 boys.

