Baghdad

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postpones trip to Ukraine, will focus on Iraq

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 1, 2020 1:48 pm
Guards throw stun grenades at protesters after they storm U.S. embassy in Baghdad
WATCH: Guards throw stun grenades at protesters after they storm U.S. embassy in Baghdad

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday postponed a trip to Ukraine so he could focus on the situation in Iraq after demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassy.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the U.S. embassy’s perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests. They withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

READ MORE: Supporters of Iran-backed militia withdraw from U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Pompeo postponed his trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus “due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, D.C., to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

READ MORE: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he will visit Ukraine in 2020

On Tuesday evening Pompeo had told Fox News the Ukraine trip was still on.

Trump impeachment: New documents shed light on White House withholding Ukraine aid
Trump impeachment: New documents shed light on White House withholding Ukraine aid

Pompeo was set to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine on the highest-level U.S. visit since President Donald Trump’s impeachment over his handling of relations with Ukraine.

© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpUkraineMike PompeoDonald Trump ImpeachmentBaghdadMike Pompeo IranUS embassy baghdadMike Pompeo UkraineUkraine trip pompeo
