Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he will visit Ukraine in 2020

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 30, 2019 7:58 am
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he will be traveling to Ukraine and a few other countries in the new year to meet with counterparts there.

READ MORE: Ukraine facing new challenges as peace talks set to begin with Russia

“Excited to travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus in the new year to meet with counterparts and affirm U.S. priorities across Europe and South Central Asia,” Pompeo said in a tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Donald Trump has been impeached — here’s what happens next

Pompeo’s planned visit comes after the Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached U.S. President Donald Trump this month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges stemming from his effort to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a leading contender in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

Trump impeachment: New documents shed light on White House withholding Ukraine aid
Trump impeachment: New documents shed light on White House withholding Ukraine aid
© 2019 Reuters
TrumpUkrainetrump impeachmentMike PompeoVolodymyr ZelenskiyDonald Trump Ukraineukraine callBelarusMike Pompeo UkraineMike Pompeo Ukraine tripUkraine Mike Pompeo
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.