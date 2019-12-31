Road-clearing company recommending limited travel in North Okanagan

On the heels of snowfall warnings that were issued early Tuesday for many regions in southern B.C., an Okanagan road-clearing company has sent out a travel advisory.
On its Facebook page, AIM Roads says there is continuing heavy snowfall throughout the North Okanagan.
“We are recommending that people try to limit their travel during this intense storm event,” said AIM Roads.
“Currently we are dealing with a variety of challenges associated with heavy snowfall including downed trees, downed powerlines and numerous accidents.
“If you must travel, we ask that you please slow down. Reducing speed by 20 km/h will add minutes to your trip, but will help keep you safe.”
AIM Roads noted that it has switched to salt on major highways to help remove some of the compact snow.
“The use of salt during this period will create additional slushy conditions while the salt works,” said AIM Roads. “Again, please remind friends and family to slow down.”
Earlier Tuesday, Environment Canada issued several snowfall warnings, ranging from the Okanagan in the west to the East Kootenays.
The national weather service predicted 20 to 30 cm of snow for the North and Central Okanagan, the Shuswap and North Thompson, though rain was expected this evening.
For the South Thompson, 10-15 cm was forecast by Tuesday afternoon, while 15-25 cm was expected for the Boundary and Arrow Lakes regions.
In the Elk Valley, areas near Fernie and Morrissey can expect upwards of 15 to 25 cm of snow through to early Wednesday morning. Over the Kootenay Pass, 20 to 40 cm of snow is expected.
“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” said Environment Canada. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”
