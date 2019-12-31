Montreal airport refuellers could strike Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The workers in charge of refuelling planes at Montreal’s Trudeau and Mirabel airports could go on strike at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve day.

The nearly 100 unionized workers with Swissport Canada are on the verge of a walkout after rejecting a new contract agreement with their employer last week.

A spokesperson for Swissport Canada confirmed negotiations between the two sides have not been successful, but said the company has a contingency plan in place to ensure service if a strike should happen.

Swissport Canada is the only supplier of fuel for airlines operating out of Trudeau and Mirabel airports.

The employees — which include refuelling personnel, machinists, dispatchers, mechanics and maintenance workers — have been without a contract since August. They voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike last week.

The main sticking points are salaries and work-life balance.

— With files from the Canadian Press