Crime

Police investigating possible shots fired in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 9:19 am
Hamilton police investigating a report of shots fired in the city's east end on Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019.
Hamilton police investigating a report of shots fired in the city's east end on Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Police say they are investigating another shooting in the city — bringing the number of shooting incidents in 2019 to 47.

Officers were called out just after midnight on Tuesday after a report of possible shots fired in the area of King Street East and Cochrane Road, according to investigators.

Police say there is evidence that a shooting did occur, and investigators remained on scene overnight collecting evidence and canvassing the neighbourhood.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hamilton Police at 905-546-2957 or 905-546-2907.

Tips can be anonymously called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
