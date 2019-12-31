Police investigating possible shots fired in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say they are investigating another shooting in the city — bringing the number of shooting incidents in 2019 to 47.

Officers were called out just after midnight on Tuesday after a report of possible shots fired in the area of King Street East and Cochrane Road, according to investigators.

Police say there is evidence that a shooting did occur, and investigators remained on scene overnight collecting evidence and canvassing the neighbourhood.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hamilton Police at 905-546-2957 or 905-546-2907.

Tips can be anonymously called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

