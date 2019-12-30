RCMP confirm investigation into Fort McMurray travel company, asking victims to come forward

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating, after dozens of Fort McMurray residents said they booked flights through International Travel Services — but then found out their trips were cancelled or never purchased at all.

Wood Buffalo RCMP confirmed Monday they are now investigating the company, after several complaints were made, and more people are coming forward.

“I can confirm that we have received several complaints regarding International Travel Services in Fort McMurray. We are currently looking into them,” Alberta RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said.

“We encourage anyone who feels that they may have been a victim of flights that were booked and paid for but no services rendered, to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP.” Tweet This

On LinkedIn and the Better Business Bureau, a man named Ujeer Ahmed is listed as the owner of the International Travel Services. Many people said that is who they dealt with.

There are currently no charges, but he could face mischief or fraud charges, RCMP said.

Air Passenger Rights founder Gabor Lukacs said people affected need to take action.

“We are not talking here about a genuine error or a mistake,” Lukacs said. “What I understand that happened, is the [agency] pocketed the money and failed to deliver anything — or [the agency] booked the flight, and then cancelled it right away.

So they created the illusion to passengers that they were getting a ticket, but in reality they weren’t getting anything” Lukacs said. Tweet This

He added that the passengers involved should contact lawyers, possibly as a group, as well as continue to report to police as soon as possible.

“There is no protection really from fraud, unless it’s society as a whole taking action,” Lukacs said. “This is why it’s so harmful, it erodes the trust and the confidence in the entire industry and that would be huge damage to the economy.”

The International Travel Services storefront Peter Pond Mall was closed Monday, the mall confirmed to Global News in an email:

“International Travel has a lease in place which requires the tenant to open for business. However, the tenant has not opened for business today and we have not been able to contact the owner of that business.”

Customers who have had their trip cancelled are at a loss. Natasha Flett booked a vacation to Cancun. She used the company before and didn’t have problem, until now.

“Eight-grand for [me], and six-grand for my friend. Combined we are out $14,000,” customer Natasha Flett said.

“I wasn’t supposed to fly out till February 19th, he [Ahmed] hasn’t technically not rendered my services yet, so I have to wait until February 19th, to prove that he won’t render my services. Then [my credit card company] will create a dispute.

“Fort McMurray is a really giving community and we all work our butts off, so for this chunk of people to be duped that amount of money, it’s crazy, it’s sad,” Flett said.

Ujeer Ahmed has not returned emails or phone calls from Global News.