Winnipeg Airports Authority offers advice for holiday travellers

With the holiday season upon us, you might want to take the extra airport traffic into account when travelling this week.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA)’s Tyler MacAfee says it’s one of the busiest times of the year at the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport and that the holidays bring out one wrinkle that other travel seasons don’t: gifts.

“If you’re taking gifts through security, we recommend you don’t wrap them,” MacAfee told 680 CJOB. “They [Security agents] may have to inspect the item, which means they’ll have to open them up.

“What we’ve done is we’ve created a gift-wrapping station post-security, so once you get through security, you can wrap all your gifts and have them ready for you wherever you’re going.”

MacAfee said he recommends travellers get to the airport even earlier than they normally would — 90 minutes early for a domestic flight and two hours ahead if you’re flying internationally — especially if you’re checking a bag.

“This time of year, the biggest stressor we see with people is just people who don’t give themselves enough time,” he said. “They’re stressed because they’re trying to rush through everything and the lines are a bit longer.”

