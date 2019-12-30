Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck selected to play in NHL all-star game

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will be represented at next month’s NHL all-star game by centre Mark Scheifele and goalie Connor Hellebuyck after both were named to the Central Division team on Monday.

The all-star weekend is set for Jan. 24-25 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the Jets just played, losing 4-1 to the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.

St. Louis fans will have captain Alex Pietrangelo, 2019 playoff MVP Ryan O’Reilly and goalie Jordan Binnington to cheer for. Also joining captain Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche on Team Central will be Patrick Kane of Chicago, Nashville captain Roman Josi, Eric Staal of Minnesota and Tyler Seguin of Dallas.

Scheifele leads the Jets in scoring with 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points and is tied for sixth in the NHL with five game-winning goals.

Hellebuyck has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2019-20 season. The 26-year-old from Commerce, Mich., leads the league in shutouts with three and is tied for third place with 17 wins. His .923 save percentage ranks him among the top 10 netminders in the NHL.

Both Scheifele (2019) and Hellebuyck (2018) will be playing in their second all-star games.

They could be joined by Patrik Laine, who is the Jets’ representative in voting for the “last men in.” Fans can begin casting ballots as of 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The contest runs until Friday, Jan. 10, at 10:59 p.m. CT. Fans will be able to vote at NHL.com/vote or on the NHL app.

Laine also has previous all-star experience as the Jets’ lone representative in the 2017 mid-season classic in Los Angeles.

