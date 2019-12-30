Peterborough, Ont. police make 4 theft arrests since Dec. 12

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police have arrested and charged four people with theft in connection with four separate instances, a release said Monday.

Police said the first incident happened on Dec. 12, when a male and female allegedly entered an East City grocery store and stole several items.

According to police, the male was later identified by police through a video, and on Dec. 29, a patrol officer spotted him walking downtown.

As a result, 36-year-old Michael Thomas Cole, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft. Cole was released and is to appear in court on Jan. 14, 2020.

The female in the matter is still unidentified.

Another robbery at an East City grocery store also led to a male suspect being arrested, according to police.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 26, when the man was allegedly caught on camera picking up a few items from the store and leaving without paying.

As a result, 26-year-old Curtis Chrysler, of Peterborough, is facing theft charges. Chrysler is set to appear in court on Jan. 7, 2019.

The last two theft incidents both took place on Dec. 27, according to police.

The first happened at a downtown business, where a man allegedly took a few fragrances from the shelves and left the store without paying, according to police.

Police said they were called when store security recognized the man from previous dealings.

As a result, 47-year-old Larry Eskins, of Cobourg, was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with theft. He was set to appear in bail court the next day.

The last incident took place at a north end store, according to police.

Police said two men and a woman went through the self-checkout without scanning all of the items in their cart. According to police, store security attempted to stop the suspects as they were exiting the store, but they were all able to escape.

Police said officers later searched the area and located two of the suspects inside a nearby coffee shop.

Twenty-two-year-old Dalton Kennedy and 25-year-old Naomi Locke Souter, both of Murray Street in Peterborough, were arrested and charged with theft.

Both are to appear in court in January 2020.

