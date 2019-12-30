Victoria police search for suspect in attempted kidnapping, robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are searching for a suspect in two attacks that took place just hours apart.

Police say they were called to Bastion Square around 11 a.m. Sunday following a report of an attempted kidnapping. The female victim told police a knife-wielding man grabbed her and told her she needed to go with him. She managed to break free and fled the scene, police said.

READ MORE: Robbery at Victoria toy store impacted by Plaza Hotel fire prompts calls for more police

Hours before, police received a report of an attempted robbery after a woman was grabbed from behind at Blanshard and Johnson streets.

Both victims were able to escape uninjured.

The suspect in both incidents is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-40s with a French-Canadian accent. He had his hair in a ponytail and was wearing a long black trench coat, dark sunglasses and a black toque. He walked with a slight limp, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654