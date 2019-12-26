Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
IIO

One person in critical condition after barricade, fire in Victoria: Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2019 8:19 pm
The IIO is investigating after one person went to hospital following an apartment fire in Victoria.
The IIO is investigating after one person went to hospital following an apartment fire in Victoria. Independent Investigations Office

VICTORIA – British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after one person went to hospital following an apartment fire in Victoria.

Police say in a statement that officers responded on Christmas evening to reports of an armed person causing a disturbance in a multi-unit residential building downtown.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators probe Christmas Eve death on Vancouver Island

They say the person had barricaded himself or herself in the suite and a tactical emergency response team was called.

As the team was deploying, officers say they saw smoke coming from the suite and called the fire department.

Police say the firefighters extinguished the blaze while tactical officers moved in, and the suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Victoria police say the Independent Investigations Office, which investigates any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death, has been notified and is reviewing what happened.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
VictoriaIIOVictoria policeIIO BCVictoria IIO
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.