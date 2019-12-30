Heavy rainfall expected to hit Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Metro Vancouver could see heavy rainfall on Monday night through New Year’s Eve.

Total amounts of rainfall could reach 60 millimetres or more in Vancouver, Pitt Meadows and Coquitlam. Squamish could see as much as 96 millimetres of precipitation.

Freezing levels will rise on Tuesday with rainfall also heavy for the North Shore Mountains. Current predictions are for 20 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Summit before it becomes mixed with rain on Tuesday.

A snowstorm is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow to the B.C. Interior by Monday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan, Shuswap, North Thompson, North Columbia, Kinbasket and Williston regions.

– With files from Shelby Thom

Some rather large rainfall totals predicted from one of our many computer models between tonight and tomorrow night. Looks reasonable. Much less forecast for East Vancouver Island as shown… pic.twitter.com/2Dr7xcmA95 — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) December 30, 2019