Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy rainfall expected to hit Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

By Mark Madryga Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 2:19 pm
Global BC Evening Weather
Global BC Evening Weather with Yvonne Schalle

Parts of Metro Vancouver could see heavy rainfall on Monday night through New Year’s Eve.

Total amounts of rainfall could reach 60 millimetres or more in Vancouver, Pitt Meadows and Coquitlam. Squamish could see as much as 96 millimetres of precipitation.

Freezing levels will rise on Tuesday with rainfall also heavy for the North Shore Mountains. Current predictions are for 20 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Summit before it becomes mixed with rain on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Snowstorm expected to hammer B.C. Interior, prompting warnings and travel advisories

A snowstorm is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow to the B.C. Interior by Monday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan, Shuswap, North Thompson, North Columbia, Kinbasket and Williston regions.

– With files from Shelby Thom

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherBC weatherVancouver weatherMetro Vancouver weatherweather forecast vancouverNew Year's Eve weather BC
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.