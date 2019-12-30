Divers recover body of missing snowmobiler from Newfoundland pond

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a 36-year-old snowmobiler who went through the ice on a pond in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., has been recovered by RCMP divers.

Police say the man was travelling with another individual, also on a snowmobile, when they became separated Saturday afternoon.

The tracks of the man’s snowmobile led to a hole in the ice on a pond in the vicinity of New Bay Road.

Search efforts began Saturday and resumed on Sunday, when the man’s body was found.

The RCMP is urging the public not to venture on to ice-covered bodies of water unless the appropriate safety checks for ice thickness have taken place.

They say no open body of water covered with ice can ever be considered completely safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.