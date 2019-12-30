Menu

Canada

Divers recover body of missing snowmobiler from Newfoundland pond

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2019 10:14 am
Search efforts began Saturday and resumed on Sunday, when the man's body was found. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The body of a 36-year-old snowmobiler who went through the ice on a pond in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., has been recovered by RCMP divers.

Police say the man was travelling with another individual, also on a snowmobile, when they became separated Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Community mourns 10-year-old N.L. hockey player killed on Christmas Day

The tracks of the man’s snowmobile led to a hole in the ice on a pond in the vicinity of New Bay Road.

Search efforts began Saturday and resumed on Sunday, when the man’s body was found.

The RCMP is urging the public not to venture on to ice-covered bodies of water unless the appropriate safety checks for ice thickness have taken place.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man injured in snowmobile crash in La Salle: RCMP

They say no open body of water covered with ice can ever be considered completely safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
