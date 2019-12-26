Community mourns 10-year-old N.L. hockey player killed on Christmas Day

Send this page to someone via email

Condolences continue to pour in as a Newfoundland community mourns a 10-year-old hockey player who died on Christmas Day.

Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP say the child died after an ATV he was riding with his father went through the ice in Clarenville, N.L., on Wednesday afternoon.

The father tried to get his son out of the water but the boy was trapped when the vehicle became submerged.

Officers, as well as members of the Clarenville Fire Department, Triple Bay Eagles search and rescue, paramedics and community members, responded to the scene.

The 10-year-old was rushed to hospital once responders were able to remove him from the water.

RCMP estimate the boy was underwater for an hour.

The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The boy played with the Clarenville Area Minor Hockey Association, who posted a message of condolence on their Facebook page.

Hundreds of people from across the region have posted messages of their own.

To show support for the grieving family, people have begun to post pictures of hockey sticks propped outside their front doors.

The move echoes a tribute used in the aftermath of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, which saw Canadians across the country leave their hockey sticks on their front porch.