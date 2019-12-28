Man injured in snowmobile crash in La Salle: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One man was injured after a snowmobile crash in La Salle on Friday.

RCMP from the Headingley detachment responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. after police say the man drove over the rock dam on very thin ice on the La Salle River and was injured.

Officers say the driver was conscious, treated on scene by EMS and taken to the Health Sciences Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

