Crash

Man injured in snowmobile crash in La Salle: RCMP

By Amber McGuckin CJOB
Posted December 28, 2019 2:04 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

One man was injured after a snowmobile crash in La Salle on Friday.

RCMP from the Headingley detachment responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. after police say the man drove over the rock dam on very thin ice on the La Salle River and was injured.

2 Manitoba men killed in separate weekend snowmobile crashes

Officers say the driver was conscious, treated on scene by EMS and taken to the Health Sciences Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceCrashSnowmobileLa SalleLa Salle River
