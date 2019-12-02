Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Manitoba RCMP

2 Manitoba men killed in separate weekend snowmobile crashes

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 4:20 pm
Two Manitoba men died in two separate snowmobile crashes over the weekend.
Two Manitoba men died in two separate snowmobile crashes over the weekend. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Police in Manitoba were called to two separate fatal snowmobile crashes over the weekend.

Killarney RCMP was called to the first crash in Ninette, Man., around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 28-year-old man from the RM of Prairie Lakes had been heading north on the side of the Orillia Street when he veered off and hit a tree.

The man, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

READ MORE: Body pulled from Winnipeg River, where two snowmobilers disappeared

Emergency crews were called to the second crash in a back lane near Kelsey Boulevard in Churchill, around 7:35 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Churchill had been heading north down the back lane when he crashed into a south-facing flat deck semi-trailer.

Story continues below advertisement

The man, who was also not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate both crashes.

Staying safe: Snowmobile organization offers tips during Safety Week
Staying safe: Snowmobile organization offers tips during Safety Week
RCMPFatal CrashManitoba RCMPChurchillSnowmobile CrashKillarneyNinette
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.