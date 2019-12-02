2 Manitoba men killed in separate weekend snowmobile crashes

Police in Manitoba were called to two separate fatal snowmobile crashes over the weekend.
Killarney RCMP was called to the first crash in Ninette, Man., around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a 28-year-old man from the RM of Prairie Lakes had been heading north on the side of the Orillia Street when he veered off and hit a tree.
The man, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Emergency crews were called to the second crash in a back lane near Kelsey Boulevard in Churchill, around 7:35 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a 20-year-old man from Churchill had been heading north down the back lane when he crashed into a south-facing flat deck semi-trailer.
The man, who was also not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
Police continue to investigate both crashes.
