Body pulled from Winnipeg River, where two snowmobilers disappeared

RCMP said a body was recovered from the Winnipeg River around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by volunteer divers.

It comes more than a month after two snowmobilers went missing near Sagkeeng First Nation on the same body of water in November.

Powerview RCMP were told at the time that a snowmobile carrying two people went through the ice on the Winnipeg River.

RCMP said an identification has not yet been made and an autopsy is being scheduled.

