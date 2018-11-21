RCMP searching, snowmobilers may have fallen through ice on Winnipeg River

RCMP are searching after a report that two people may have gone through the ice near Sagkeeng First Nation Tuesday.

Powerview RCMP said they were told a snowmobile carrying two people went through the ice on the Winnipeg River at about 11:45 p.m.

Police started searching immediately from the south shore of Fort Alexander First Nation, along with fire services from Sagkeeng First Nation and Pine Falls.

Searchers spotted snowmobile tracks heading north into the open water. Searchers continued for hours but had to stop when it became too dangerous due to the condition of the ice and the fast-flowing moving water, said RCMP.

The river is frozen about 100 metres from each side, and while RCMP understand why people are searching, they’re urging people to stay off the ice surface.

The identities of the two missing snowmobilers have not been confirmed, they said. The search continues.

