Annual Christmastime road hockey game in Port Moody now 50 years strong

It started as a way to keep a group of Coquitlam classmates busy as their parents cooked Christmas dinner.

Half a century later, those same kids still gather once a year to play a road hockey game that has become a beloved holiday tradition.

As the players grew up, so did the game — moving from a neighbourhood street to a school parking lot, then to a tennis court, and now at a lacrosse box on the Coquitlam- Port Moody border.

On Saturday, the group got together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their game, which for many is the only time they get to see each other throughout the year.

“It’s nice to see my friends I haven’t seen, many of them from last year,” Paul Juoksu said. “It’s a good chance to get together and reconnect with my friends.

“It was before we had cellphones [when it started], and this is something we’ve been able to continue for many years. It’s a nice tradition.”

Some players have made it to every game, while others have only missed a handful during the past five decades.

Cam Irvine says the game has become extra special recently, as the players’ kids have started to get involved.

“Now, sons and daughters and kids that know we are going to be here, they come out and play with us — fulfilling this everlasting dream of getting together once a year,” he said.

This year’s game was even more special, with Vancouver Canucks legend Jyrki Lumme on hand to host the ceremonial face-off.

“I grew up playing street hockey, so this goes right back to my childhood,” the former defenceman said.

“That’s why I wanted to come out and see what the hell was going on. I think this is great. Guys playing for 50 years? It’s unbelievable.”

While the gameplay moves a little slower than it used to, the fans who come out to watch the action don’t seem to mind.

“We’re wondering if we should get some defibrillators and update our CPR, because some of these guys are getting older and some of them work out and some don’t,” Naomi Lane joked from the stands.

But the players aren’t letting their age slow them down, and are planning to keep hitting the tarmac on the first Saturday after Christmas for years to come.

“It’s something unique and a really good story, and something we need to share,” Juoksu said.