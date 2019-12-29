Menu

Canada

Child pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle: Regina police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 12:48 pm
Police continue to investigate after an eight-year-old was hit by a vehicle Saturday. File / Global News

An eight-year-old boy was hospitalized for serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Regina on Saturday, officials say.

The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Second Avenue North and Arthur Street.

Regina police say a vehicle was driving eastbound on Second Avenue at Arthur Street and failed to stop for two pedestrians crossing northbound on Second Avenue North, east of Arthur Street.

READ MORE: Woman found dead on Regina street on Boxing Day, police say

The vehicle hit both pedestrians, a 32-year-old woman and the eight-year-old.

The boy’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. The woman declined medical treatment from EMS.

The male driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

READ MORE: ‘He didn’t help me or nothing’ — 13-year-old victim of Burnaby hit-and-run appeals for justice

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

