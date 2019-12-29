Child pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

An eight-year-old boy was hospitalized for serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Regina on Saturday, officials say.

The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Second Avenue North and Arthur Street.

Regina police say a vehicle was driving eastbound on Second Avenue at Arthur Street and failed to stop for two pedestrians crossing northbound on Second Avenue North, east of Arthur Street.

The vehicle hit both pedestrians, a 32-year-old woman and the eight-year-old.

The boy’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. The woman declined medical treatment from EMS.

The male driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.