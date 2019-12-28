Travel advisory still in effect for Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A travel advisory that was issued Boxing Day for winter driving conditions along Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior is still in effect.

The advisory is from Hope to Princeton, a distance of 131 kilometres, and DriveBC is advising motorists to use caution due to compact snow at Allison Pass and through Manning Park.

In related news, AIM Roads, which does road maintenance in the Okanagan, said in a tweet on Saturday morning that there are slippery sections along Highways 1, 3, 5A and 6.

A map showing the travel advisory for Highway 3. DriveBC

