Traffic

Travel advisory still in effect for Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 7:53 pm
Road conditions at Allison Pass on Highway 3 on Saturday afternoon. The pass, located 10 west of Manning Park resort, has an elevation of 1,343 metres.
Road conditions at Allison Pass on Highway 3 on Saturday afternoon. The pass, located 10 west of Manning Park resort, has an elevation of 1,343 metres. DriveBC

A travel advisory that was issued Boxing Day for winter driving conditions along Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior is still in effect.

The advisory is from Hope to Princeton, a distance of 131 kilometres, and DriveBC is advising motorists to use caution due to compact snow at Allison Pass and through Manning Park.

In related news, AIM Roads, which does road maintenance in the Okanagan, said in a tweet on Saturday morning that there are slippery sections along Highways 1, 3, 5A and 6.

A map showing the travel advisory for Highway 3.
A map showing the travel advisory for Highway 3. DriveBC

READ MORE: Winter is here: Prepare for B.C.’s changing road conditions, say police

