RCMP looks for public’s help in suspicious sinking of N.S. fishing boat

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the suspicious sinking of a fishing boat in St. Peter’s, N.S.

The police say that on Dec. 26, officers received a report of a fishing boat that sunk in the St. Peter’s Canal, located approximately an hour south of Sydney, N.S.

The incident occurred between the evening of Dec. 25 and early morning of Dec. 26.

READ MORE: Halifax man charged in connection with Christmas Day armed robbery

The boat was later removed from the canal and examined.

The Mounties say their initial investigation has determined the incident to be suspicious.

READ MORE: Plane diverted to Moncton early on Saturday

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information to call RCMP at 902-535-2002 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement