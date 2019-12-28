Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP looks for public’s help in suspicious sinking of N.S. fishing boat

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 2:48 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the suspicious sinking of a fishing boat in St. Peter’s, N.S.

The police say that on Dec. 26, officers received a report of a fishing boat that sunk in the St. Peter’s Canal, located approximately an hour south of Sydney, N.S.

The incident occurred between the evening of Dec. 25 and early morning of Dec. 26.

READ MORE: Halifax man charged in connection with Christmas Day armed robbery

The boat was later removed from the canal and examined.

The Mounties say their initial investigation has determined the incident to be suspicious.

READ MORE: Plane diverted to Moncton early on Saturday

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information to call RCMP at 902-535-2002 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeMischiefSt. Peter'sRichmond County RCMPSt. Peter's Canal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.