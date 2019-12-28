Halifax man charged in connection with Christmas Day armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax man is facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery in Waverley, N.S., on Christmas Day.

RCMP say that at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at a gas station on Rocky Lake Drive.

The Mounties say the suspect, allegedly armed with a “sensory irritant,” entered the gas station and demanded money from the employee.

The man was able to flee on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers, along with a Halifax Police K-9 unit, conducted a search of the area but did not find the suspect.

A short time later, RCMP received a call about a suspicious man knocking on doors of homes on Hall Street looking for a ride.

The man was eventually given a ride to the bus station.

Officers realized that the description of the man matched the description of the suspect in the robbery.

Soon after the Mounties were able to locate the man on Cobequid Road where he was arrested without incident.

Joseph James Jonathan Froment has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with the intent to commit a criminal offense and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Froment was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court.

The RCMP say its investigation is ongoing.