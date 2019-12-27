Menu

Canada

Man’s body discovered near overturned vehicle in Pictou County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 10:09 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man in Pictou County.

In a news release Friday, police said they received a call just after 11 a.m. of a deceased man located at the roadside of Meiklefield Road.

Police say the victim’s overturned vehicle was located nearby and his death is not believed to be suspicious.

The circumstances of his death are being investigated by members of Pictou County District RCMP and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

