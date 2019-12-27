Menu

Sports

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao arrives in Calgary to participate in exhibition basketball game

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 8:09 pm
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines trains at the at the Wild Card Boxing Gym for his last session in Los Angeles before his fight against Keith Thurman, California, USA, 15 July 2019.
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines trains at the at the Wild Card Boxing Gym for his last session in Los Angeles before his fight against Keith Thurman, California, USA, 15 July 2019. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A boxing icon arrived in Calgary on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 26 to a rock star’s welcome.

Fans eagerly greeted Manny Pacquiao at the Calgary International Airport and at his hotel.

The boxing legend — known as Pac-man — was not in Calgary to put on a pair of boxing gloves, but rather to lace up his basketball shoes.

Pacquiao is in town to participate in an exhibition game Friday evening to promote the Maharlika Philipinas Basketball League, of which he is the CEO and founder.

“We have a lot of Filipino here. They were interested in bringing the MPBL here,” Pacquiao said.

“Not only the Filipino but the people who love basketball, they’re really excited for the game.”

“Pacquiao is our hero. He brought the Philippine map in the world. So, if I may say, he is our pride,” said Pacquiao event sponsor Fralei Moussa.

The game was taking place at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex at Tsuut’ina First Nation Friday evening.

Pacquiao also plays and coaches a team in the league.

He is expected to play in a similar game at Edmonton’s Expo Centre on Saturday.

Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in boxing history.

