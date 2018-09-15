Sports
September 15, 2018 10:56 am

Floyd Mayweather says he’s coming out of retirement for Manny Pacquiao rematch

By Staff Reuters

Floyd Mayweather Jr. connects with a right to the head of Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight title fight in Las Vegas, May 2, 2015.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather said Saturday he’ll come out of retirement for a rematch against Manny Pacquiao and another monster payday.

“I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way,” he pronounced in an Instagram video post.

The video accompanying the caption shows Pacquiao and Mayweather at a Tokyo music festival, but it’s hard to make out what the two are saying.

The bout — a rematch of their blockbuster 2015 showdown — is expected to take place in December, according to multiple reports.

Mayweather (50-0) won their first fight in a unanimous decision, though Pacquiao said afterward he was suffering from a shoulder injury.

Mayweather claimed his most recent bout — in 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor in his boxing debut — was his last fight.

Pacquiao (60-7-2) returned from a long layoff in July to knock out Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, taking his secondary welterweight title in the process.

The first fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao guaranteed both fighters $100 million apiece, but Mayweather reportedly earned some $220 million.

© 2018 Reuters

