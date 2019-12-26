IHIT in Langley after 67-year-old man found dead on Christmas Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are in Langley after a 67-year-old man was found dead on Christmas Eve.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Thursday in the 2900-block of 224 St.

Investigators say it’s unclear how the victim, Dennis Johnston, died.

Meanwhile, IHIT is appealing to the public for any information about his activities before that day.

