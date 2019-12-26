Menu

224 Street

IHIT in Langley after 67-year-old man found dead on Christmas Eve

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 8:29 pm
Investigators are in Langley following the death of Dennis Johnston.
Investigators are in Langley following the death of Dennis Johnston. Global News

Homicide investigators are in Langley after a 67-year-old man was found dead on Christmas Eve.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Thursday in the 2900-block of 224 St.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators probe Christmas Eve death on Vancouver Island

Investigators say it’s unclear how the victim, Dennis Johnston, died.

Meanwhile, IHIT is appealing to the public for any information about his activities before that day.

More to come…

