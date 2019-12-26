Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Salvation Army nears fundraising goal despite slow start to kettle campaign

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 6:37 pm
Despite an early shortage in donations and volunteers, Calgary's Salvation Army is nearing its goal for the 2019 Christmas Kettle Campaign.
Despite an early shortage in donations and volunteers, Calgary's Salvation Army is nearing its goal for the 2019 Christmas Kettle Campaign. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

Calgary’s Salvation Army is inching closer to its fundraising goal for the year thanks to a boost in donations on the final week of the Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The organizations 2019 campaign has raised nearly 85 per cent of its fundraising goal of $1.1 million.

But that was not the case last week, as the Salvation Army announced that the campaign had only raised 55 per cent of its goal six days before the fundraiser’s deadline.

“We’re usually a little farther ahead than that with six days to go, and it was a little nerve-wracking,” Calgary Salvation Army executive director Karen Livick said.

“We recognize it’s tough times in Calgary both for those donating and those donating their time as well, but everyone came out that last weekend and we really appreciate everyone who stepped up.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary charities struggling through holiday season

According to Livick, the turnout for this year’s kettle campaign resembled last year’s fundraiser, which raised $900,000 — $100,000 short of its goal.

The shortage in donations prompted the organization to put out a call to action, in the hopes of raising awareness and driving more donors to the kettles.

The money raised through the kettle campaign is used to fund the Salvation Army’s services throughout the year, which include shelter and housing programs, hot meals, ESL classes, school supplies and job search services.

“The money that’s raised here at Christmas stays in Calgary, and it helps fund our front line community services, 365 days a year,” Livick said.

Tweet This

“So that was our budget that we needed to continue to operate, based on the demand that we have been seeing.”

Demand for those services continues to rise, Livick said, with an increase in low income and vulnerable Calgarians as well as an influx of new Canadians who have relocated to the city.

READ MORE: Morning of Giving 2019: Global Calgary collects donations for The Magic of Christmas

The Army’s volunteer base also saw a drop this year, with many of the city’s 70 kettles running unmanned throughout the holiday season, Livick said.

“People are a little uncertain about their income and their employment in the new year — maybe those donors who would’ve donated in the past are just not sure what their income is going to look like in the future. And we were down on volunteers.”

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s campaign also included debit and credit card machines at each kettle, following a successful pilot project during last year’s campaign.

According to Livick, the kettle campaign total could see another bump as the final donations have yet to be tallied.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salvation ArmyChristmas Kettle CampaignSalvation Army Kettle Campaigncalgary salvation armySalvation Army donations2019 Salvation Army Christmas Kettle CampaignChristmas Donations Salvation ArmyChristmas Kettle Campaign 2019
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.