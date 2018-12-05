Calgary Salvation Army desperate for toys ahead of Christmas

The Salvation Army in Calgary is making a desperate plea for new, unwrapped toys ahead of Christmas.

The organization said it’s had to send volunteers home and close its warehouse because there are no toys to sort.

“Having no toys to sort or send out has put us in a very desperate situation,” said Karen Livick, executive director for the Salvation Army’s Community Services.

“We have 7,000 kids in Calgary between the ages of zero and 14 registered for the toy program so we are asking for new, unwrapped toys to help us make sure each of them has something under the tree on Christmas morning,” Livick added.

The Salvation Army said every year there are some age ranges — often infants and older children — that see fewer donations than others, but this year organizers are dealing with “no toys coming in at all.”

“Any donation is welcome, including monetary donations, to help get us where we need to be donations-wise,” Livick said. “We know that buying a toy may not be in some people’s budget this year, but maybe a $5 or $10 donation is something they can do that will absolutely make a difference.”

Anyone wishing to donate new, unwrapped toys can do so at any CIR Realty office, Ricky’s All Day Grill locations, Marlborough Mall, Westbrook Mall and Calgary police stations.

The organization is accepting toy donations until Dec. 15.