Crime

Vernon police seeking help in identifying ‘callous, despicable’ purse snatcher

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 7:31 pm
RCMP say a 72-year-old woman was robbed of her purse in a mall parking lot on Monday evening after being pushed from behind by a man, who then fled the scene foot.
RCMP say a 72-year-old woman was robbed of her purse in a mall parking lot on Monday evening after being pushed from behind by a man, who then fled the scene foot.

Vernon RCMP are seeking public assistance after a 72-year-old woman had her purse stolen on Monday evening.

The theft happened in the Village Green Mall parking lot just before 8 p.m., according to police, while the woman was walking back to her vehicle.

RCMP say the woman was pushed to the ground from behind and that her purse was stolen by a man who fled eastbound on foot.

Police noted that several witnesses chased the suspect, but lost him after a short pursuit.

RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said officers flooded the area, and that a police service dog was involved in the searc. The suspect, however, was not located.

The victim wasn’t injured, but was visibly upset.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being male, five-foot-five to five-foot-six in height with a thin build and patchy, short facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hoody pulled over his head.

“This is a callous and despicable act. We are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact us or CrimeStoppers immediately,” said Noseworthy.

“A person capable of this behaviour needs to be held accountable for his actions.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

