7 teens charged by Lethbridge police after ‘organized’ theft from Park Place Mall

Lethbridge police have charged seven teenage boys in connection to an “organized” theft from Park Place Mall.

Police alleged that on Nov. 16 a group of five teens entered the iWorld store and stole nine iPhones in less than a minute, then moved on to the nearby Staples store where two more iPhones were stolen.

Police said a Staples employee who attempted to intervene was threatened before the teens fled.

“Witnesses observed the group run through the parking lot, jump the fence and run across Highway 3,” police said in a news release Monday.

“A short time later, the group returned to the mall parking lot where they were picked up by a waiting vehicle.”

Police said they followed the vehicle to a dead-end parking lot before its occupants tried to flee on foot.

“With assistance from the K9 unit and witnesses in the area, police apprehended seven individuals.”

Police allege the people were involved either in entering the stores or acting as lookouts.

This evening, a large group of youth attended Park Place Mall and stole a number of apple products from different stores. Their getaway driver made a wrong turn into a dead end, forcing them to ditch the vehicle and run.#PSDRobby likes this game. He calls it iCatch. 7 in custody

Investigators said eight of the 11 stolen iPhones were recovered.

Four of the teens charged are from Calgary and three are from Lethbridge.

They range in age from 13 to 17 years old.

Each is charged with conspiracy to commit theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit robbery.