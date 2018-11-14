Lethbridge man charged with unlawful confinement in convenience store incident

Lethbridge police have charged a 30-year-old man after a woman working at a west wide convenience store was chased to a back room and “confined for a period of time.”

Police said it happened at a 7-11 in the 600 block of Columbia Boulevard on Monday at about 4:30 a.m.

The clerk called 911 after a man “entered the store, began screaming at her, throwing things around and chased her to a back room where she was confined,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was “highly agitated and appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance(s).”

There was a brief standoff with police but the man was taken into custody. He “continued to have outbursts where he would become enraged and scream,” police said. At the police station, the suspect struggled with police and “assaulted officers by kicking them,” Lethbridge police said.

The woman wasn’t physically hurt but was very shaken up.

Jason Samuel McCrae, 30, has been charged with uttering threats, unlawful confinement, mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, causing a disturbance, assaulting a police officer and breach of an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 30.