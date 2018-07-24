Alleged purse robber arrested in stolen Ford Escape with 3 kids inside: police
Saskatoon police say a 24-year-old woman was arrested in downtown Saskatoon with three child passengers in a stolen vehicle on July 24.
Two people reported being approached in the Grosvenor Park and College Park areas by an unknown woman who was armed with a knife and driving a Ford Escape between 8 and 8:30 a.m. CT.
The first attempt was unsuccessful with the victim keeping all of her belongings. A women’s purse was stolen the second attempt.
No injuries were reported.
Police located the Ford Escape shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 23rd Street East.
During a high-risk traffic stop, the 24-year-old woman was taken into custody and officers found three young children in the vehicle.
Mobile crisis attended to care for the kids.
The woman is facing charges of attempted robbery, robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000, carrying a weapon dangerous to the public and assault with a weapon.
Police said the vehicle was found to have been stolen.
