West Kelowna RCMP investigating alleged incident of stranger offering ride to teen

Police in West Kelowna are investigating an alleged incident involving an unknown man asking a teenage boy if he needed a ride.

Calling it a “possible suspicious circumstance” in a press release, police say they received the complaint on Monday at 9 p.m., though the incident reportedly happened earlier in the day, shortly after 11 a.m.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road when the stranger pulled up in a white sedan and offered him a ride into Westbank.

Police say the teen declined the ride, which prompted the man to ask a second time. Again, the teen declined, and the man drove away.

The man was described as having a round face, a grey beard and wearing glasses.

Police say a licence plate was not obtained and the make and model of the vehicle are not known.

“It should be known that the matter was reported hours after the incident occurred because the teenage boy did not fear for his safety, nor did the male offering the ride exhibit any aggressive or rude behaviour,” Const. Solana Paré said in a press release.

“This incident was reported to police because there have been other similar reports made.”

Last week, West Kelowna RCMP released a sketch of a man in an alleged child luring incident, though the suspect in that case was said to be driving a blue, four-door sedan.

Police say they are asking for video surveillance regarding the latest incident to determine if there are links to similar reports that have been previously made.

The RCMP noted that there have been similarities and differences in each incident reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or if you’re the person involved, you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

