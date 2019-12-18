60-year-old Brantford man arrested on child luring charges

Police have charged a 60-year-old Brantford man with child luring after a joint investigation with American authorities.
Officials allege the man used various social media outlets using the name Canadainman_47 and engaged in online luring of a girl believed to be 14 years old.
Brantford police say they launched an investigation after being alerted by U.S. Homeland Security and the Albuquerque Police Department on Dec. 3.
Gerald Lucas has been charged with luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.
Officers searched the man’s home on Freeborn Avenue and seized several computers and electronic devices.
Police believe there may be other victims.
Anyone with information or who may have had contact with this individual is urged to contact Brantford police.
