Crime

Man wanted in violent Russell, Man. home invasion may be in Winnipeg, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 3:59 pm
Christopher Leonard Benn, 32.
Christopher Leonard Benn, 32. Handout/RCMP

Police say a man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Russell, Man. may be in Winnipeg.

Russell RCMP were called to an apartment complex in Russell around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, after three men broke into a woman’s suite.

The 32-year-old victim told police she had been sleeping when the men broke in and violently assaulted her.

She was taken to hospital in Winnipeg and has since been released.

READ MORE: Suspect tried to damage Russell RCMP vehicle while they investigated: police

Police say one man was arrested near the scene carrying an item stolen from the apartment. A second suspect was later arrested as well.

Elroy Lee Benn, 40, from Bird Tail First Nation, and Harley Hunter Mecas, 30, from Waywayseecappo First Nation are both charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and breaking and entering.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have issued a warrant for a third suspect wanted in connection with the home invasion.

Christoper Leonard Benn, 32, of Waywayseecappo First Nation is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on Benn’s whereabouts is asked to call Russell RCMP at 204-773-3051 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

