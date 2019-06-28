Suspect tried to damage Russell RCMP vehicle while they investigated: police

A Brandon man is facing numerous charges in connection with an assault and robbery in Russell on Monday afternoon.

Russell RCMP said a 56-year-old man told them another man, 39, had assaulted him, threatened him, and stolen his belongings.

While police were still on scene, the suspect arrived and tried to smash the windows of the police car. After a struggle with police, the man was eventually subdued with the help of a taser.

While in custody at the Russell RCMP detachment, police said the man damaged the cell block area, which resulted in more charges.

Michael Man faces charges including robbery, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief.

RCMP continue to investigate.

