Canada

Victim identified following collision west of Guelph: Wellington County OPP

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 12:19 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 5:15 pm
Pickup truck found in wooded area
A deceased man was found in a pickup truck in a wooded area west of Guelph on Dec 23, 2019. Wellington County OPP

Wellington County OPP have now identified the driver of a pickup truck found deceased in his vehicle west of Guelph on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Police say the body of 47-year-old David Frank Douglas Watters, of Kitchener, was found by investigators in a truck well off the road at the intersection of Woolwich Guelph Townline and Lerch Road.

READ MORE: Serious injuries reported in Hwy. 6 crash near Arthur, Ont.

The truck was originally spotted by a passerby, reportedly lodged in a wooded area.

Police then found the body inside the severely damaged Ford pickup.

A police investigation continues.

Wellington County OPP are asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.
