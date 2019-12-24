Victim identified following collision west of Guelph: Wellington County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP have now identified the driver of a pickup truck found deceased in his vehicle west of Guelph on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Police say the body of 47-year-old David Frank Douglas Watters, of Kitchener, was found by investigators in a truck well off the road at the intersection of Woolwich Guelph Townline and Lerch Road.

The truck was originally spotted by a passerby, reportedly lodged in a wooded area.

Police then found the body inside the severely damaged Ford pickup.

A police investigation continues.

Wellington County OPP are asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.

