Serious injuries reported in Hwy. 6 crash near Arthur, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say two people were sent to hospital on Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Hwy. 6 north of Arthur, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the collision around 8 a.m. Both drivers were taken from the scene with serious injuries.

Police said a northbound SUV collided with a southbound sedan.

A snow squall warning had been issued by Environment Canada for the area with the weather office reporting zero visibility at times due to heavy and blowing snow.

Hwy. 6 between Side Road 9 and Side Road 10 was closed for the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-88-310-1122.

