Weather

Travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 4:23 pm
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during a winter storm.
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during a winter storm. Kevin Nielsen / Global News / File

Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for Guelph, the Region of Waterloo and southern Wellington County.

The agency warns that the area may see snow squalls Tuesday evening through Wednesday as strong winds will push snow bands inland from Lake Huron.

It says that travel could be problematic due to heavy and blowing snow reducing visibility and rapidly changing conditions.

Guelph, the Region of Waterloo and southern Wellington County could see snow accumulations as high as 10 centimetres by Thursday morning.

The same weather system has caused Environment Canada to issue a snow squall warning for northern Wellington County.

It says that the most intense snowfalls will occur Wednesday with snowfall amounts possible in the 20-35 centimetre range by Thursday morning.

The agency warns that travel will be hazardous with potential for zero visibility in northern Wellington County and there will also could be road closures as well.

