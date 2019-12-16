1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Arran Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Arran Township, Ont., on Saturday morning, OPP say.

Officers say they arrived at the scene on Concession 10 East to find the vehicle in a ditch off the road.

One person was confirmed dead and has been identified as Paul Karn, 57, from Guelph, Ont., police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

