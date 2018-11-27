Overnight parking ban in Kitchener begins Saturday morning

Kitchener’s temporary overnight parking ban will go into effect on Dec. 1 in an effort to make snow clearance easier for city road crews.

The ban runs from 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. and allows workers to clear the streets of snow and ice with fewer impediments. The fine for overnight parking during the ban is $30.

A similar bylaw will take effect in Cambridge on Jan. 1, with bylaws in both cities lasting until March 31.

Kitchener officials are also reminding residents that it is the season for snow bans, which will be declared when a significant snowfall is predicted and triggers the tag-and-tow bylaw. During a snow ban, vehicles are not allowed to be parked anywhere on local streets.

“Our operations road crews aim to clear all streets within 24 hours after cessation of the snow when a snow event occurs,” Scott Berry, manager of operations for Kitchener, said in a release. “The city prioritizes streets so that emergency routes, bus routes and major roads are cleared first, then we move onto residential neighbourhoods. Keeping parked vehicles off the streets helps crews clear them and keeps pedestrians and cars safe.”

A snow event is generally declared around 5 p.m. with snow bans taking effect at midnight.

Vehicles parked on the street during a snow event can incur a fine of $80 and will be towed if a snowplow is unable to take care of business during a snow event.

“Enforcement staff will be out proactively enforcing any vehicles that are parked on the road,” warned Gloria MacNeil, director, bylaw enforcement for Kitchener. “If a snowplow operator is unable to clear the street due to parked cars, the officer will assess the situation and may tow the vehicles at the owner’s expense so snowplow operators can continue their work.”

In Waterloo and Cambridge, there are also similar rules in place for a snow event.