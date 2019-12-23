Menu

Boating Incident

Worker killed at fish farm near Tofino, B.C., WorkSafeBC investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 7:20 pm
A B.C. fish farm is seen in this undated file photo.
A B.C. fish farm is seen in this undated file photo. . Global News

A man is dead after an incident at a fish farm near Tofino on B.C.’s Vancouver Island.

Cermaq Canada confirmed Monday that an employee had died, but would not say at which facility or when the death occurred “out of respect to the family.”

The company said it notified the Canadian Coast Guard immediately, and that it is working with “all authorities” as the investigation progresses.

“We are extending our heartfelt condolences and support to the family and friends of our employee,” said the company in a statement.

READ MORE: Nearly all Atlantic salmon escape B.C. fish farm pen after damaging fire

“We are providing resources and support for our employees and families as they work through this tragic and difficult time.”

WorkSafeBC said it was notified of a “serious boating incident” near Tofino late Sunday afternoon, and that it had deployed prevention officers to the site on Monday.

Mass die-off at fish farm in Clayoquot Sound
Mass die-off at fish farm in Clayoquot Sound

The agency says it will investigate the cause of the incident, including contributing factors, in an effort to prevent similar deaths from happening in the future.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that the decedant was a man, and said it is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of his death.

READ MORE: Environmentalists, fish farm spar over mass fish die-off at Vancouver Island facility

Global News requested more information from Department of Fisheries and Oceans, including when it was notified and what the next steps would be for the agency, but was told to “contact the company for more information.”

Cermaq is a subsidiary of the  Mitsubishi Corporation, that operates in Canada, Norway and Chile.

Its Canadian farms produce Atlantic salmon at a dozen sites on and around Vancouver Island.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
