Worker killed at fish farm near Tofino, B.C., WorkSafeBC investigating

A man is dead after an incident at a fish farm near Tofino on B.C.’s Vancouver Island.

Cermaq Canada confirmed Monday that an employee had died, but would not say at which facility or when the death occurred “out of respect to the family.”

The company said it notified the Canadian Coast Guard immediately, and that it is working with “all authorities” as the investigation progresses.

“We are extending our heartfelt condolences and support to the family and friends of our employee,” said the company in a statement.

“We are providing resources and support for our employees and families as they work through this tragic and difficult time.”

WorkSafeBC said it was notified of a “serious boating incident” near Tofino late Sunday afternoon, and that it had deployed prevention officers to the site on Monday.

The agency says it will investigate the cause of the incident, including contributing factors, in an effort to prevent similar deaths from happening in the future.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that the decedant was a man, and said it is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Global News requested more information from Department of Fisheries and Oceans, including when it was notified and what the next steps would be for the agency, but was told to “contact the company for more information.”

Cermaq is a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Corporation, that operates in Canada, Norway and Chile.

Its Canadian farms produce Atlantic salmon at a dozen sites on and around Vancouver Island.