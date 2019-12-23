Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina Bypass maintenance workers prepare for Saskatchewan winter

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 5:44 pm
Updated December 23, 2019 6:04 pm
The Regina Bypass Operations and Maintenance facility is located at 16 Industrial Dr. West in Emerald Park.
The Regina Bypass Operations and Maintenance facility is located at 16 Industrial Dr. West in Emerald Park. Dave Parsons / Global News

Maintaining the Regina Bypass comes with its challenges, especially during a Saskatchewan winter.

Road conditions are always changing, meaning crews need to be ready for whatever gets thrown their way.

The Regina Bypass Operations and Maintenance facility.
The Regina Bypass Operations and Maintenance facility. Dave Parsons / Global News

That’s why the Regina Bypass have their own maintenance facility.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Regina Bypass being well used one month in: Saskatchewan government

“We want people to go and drive our roads safely, get home safely and we want our operators to get home safely,” said Kevin Faul, operations manager.

Crews have access to nine plow trucks, a couple tractors and loaders and a “big” snowblower. Faul urges drivers to be aware of maintenance vehicles when they are on the road.

“Staying back from vehicles, from our snowplows, paying attention and being patient,” Faul said.

“When there is a possibility of icy conditions, just take your time and be safe.”

READ MORE: Final touches added as Regina Bypass ready for traffic Oct. 29

The facility has 10,000 square feet of office space, 13,500 square feet of shop space and 18,000 square feet of cold storage for sand and salt along with a calcium disposal area.

The Regina Bypass Operations and Maintenance facility.
The Regina Bypass Operations and Maintenance facility. Dave Parsons / Global News

According to Faul, the bypass has 450 kilometres worth of road.

Story continues below advertisement

Faul said they are always staffed and usually have seven people working at a time. Contractors will be called if needed.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina weatherRoad ConditionsSaltRegina BypassSandPlowbypassTractorsLoaderMaintanance Facility
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.